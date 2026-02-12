SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 38,010 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 72,529 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,439 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,439 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,039,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 328,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 290,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 201,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

