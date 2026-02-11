ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GTM. Citizens Jmp downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.40 to $10.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,734,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Key ZoomInfo Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.