Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 11th (ATRC, BP, HRMY, IBP, MAT, NCLH, QCOM, SPOT, TIGO, TREX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 11th:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at Melius Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. Melius Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $420.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $875.00.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating. Scotiabank currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.80.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vizsla Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

