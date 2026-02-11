Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $398.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $355.00 to $398.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $296.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.56.

Shares of MAR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,464. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $367.73. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.70.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total transaction of $494,769.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,160.14. The trade was a 24.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Marriott International by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 21.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong international / luxury demand drove optimism; RevPAR rose year‑over‑year and management issued FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance that the market viewed as constructive. Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results

Q4 revenue beat and strong international / luxury demand drove optimism; RevPAR rose year‑over‑year and management issued FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance that the market viewed as constructive. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets — notably Wells Fargo to $403 (overweight) and BMO reiterated/raised targets to ~$400 — which supports upside sentiment and likely contributed to buying. Analyst Price Target Moves

Several analysts raised price targets — notably Wells Fargo to $403 (overweight) and BMO reiterated/raised targets to ~$400 — which supports upside sentiment and likely contributed to buying. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity (large call buying) suggests some traders are positioning for further upside after the print.

Unusual options activity (large call buying) suggests some traders are positioning for further upside after the print. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate initiatives and brand marketing (e.g., The Ritz‑Carlton x Kilometre Paris collaboration) help brand momentum but are unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals materially. Ritz‑Carlton x Kilometre Paris

Corporate initiatives and brand marketing (e.g., The Ritz‑Carlton x Kilometre Paris collaboration) help brand momentum but are unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals materially. Neutral Sentiment: Positive analyst pieces and longer‑term bull arguments (e.g., Seeking Alpha / MarketBeat coverage) reinforce growth narratives but mostly affect medium‑term positioning. Growth Justifies Valuation

Positive analyst pieces and longer‑term bull arguments (e.g., Seeking Alpha / MarketBeat coverage) reinforce growth narratives but mostly affect medium‑term positioning. Negative Sentiment: EPS slightly missed consensus (adjusted EPS $2.58 vs. ~$2.61), which tempers the results despite the revenue beat and likely explains some mixed analyst reactions. Earnings Recap

EPS slightly missed consensus (adjusted EPS $2.58 vs. ~$2.61), which tempers the results despite the revenue beat and likely explains some mixed analyst reactions. Negative Sentiment: Marriott disclosed a $23M hit tied to ending the Sonder deal (termination/licensing and impairments), a one‑time drag on results. Sonder Breakup Cost

Marriott disclosed a $23M hit tied to ending the Sonder deal (termination/licensing and impairments), a one‑time drag on results. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged uneven U.S. demand (government shutdown effects on business travel) and new contract‑dispute risks tied to its asset‑light model that could pressure margins or future growth. US Demand / Forecasts Contract Disputes Risk

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

