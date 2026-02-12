United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.27. United States Antimony shares last traded at $8.2310, with a volume of 2,248,298 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UAMY shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on United States Antimony in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

United States Antimony Trading Down 0.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -809.00 and a beta of 0.10.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Antimony Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter worth $15,384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United States Antimony by 144.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 1,156,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United States Antimony by 448.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,344,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,099,634 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United States Antimony by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,597,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,412 shares in the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single‐mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

