Financial Survey: DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) versus Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DSV and Universal Logistics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV $37.45 billion 1.94 $1.23 billion $2.94 51.49 Universal Logistics $1.85 billion 0.26 $129.91 million ($1.52) -12.05

Volatility & Risk

DSV has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Logistics. Universal Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DSV has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Logistics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DSV and Universal Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV 4.23% 10.92% 4.63% Universal Logistics -2.46% 6.49% 2.26%

Dividends

DSV pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Universal Logistics pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. DSV pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Logistics pays out -27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Universal Logistics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DSV and Universal Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV 0 2 3 1 2.83 Universal Logistics 1 2 0 0 1.67

Universal Logistics has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.18%. Given Universal Logistics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Logistics is more favorable than DSV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of DSV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Universal Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 73.6% of Universal Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DSV beats Universal Logistics on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also offers road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company provides logistics solutions for automotive, technology, healthcare, energy, industrial, retail/ fashion, and chemical sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it offers special project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services. It transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. The company also provides value-added services for individual customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of steamship and rail truck containers between the port or railhead, and the customer. It serves automotive, steel, and other metals, retail and consumer goods, energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.

