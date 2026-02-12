Insider Selling: Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Director Sells 3,321 Shares of Stock

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) Director Barry Golsen sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $33,210.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,480. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lsb Industries Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE LXU traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 550,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,711. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $741.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,031.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Lsb Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LXU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.75 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Lsb Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Lsb Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 313,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 68,178 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Lsb Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lsb Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Lsb Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lsb Industries by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125,572 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

