Angelique Okeke Sells 386 Shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Angelique Okeke sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total transaction of $107,431.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,571.68. This trade represents a 17.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

F5 Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FFIV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.67. 427,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,382. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $346.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $822.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.97 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. F5’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in F5 by 15,103.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,170,216 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $298,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,706,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,947 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $244,781,000 after buying an additional 610,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of F5 by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,869 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $261,353,000 after acquiring an additional 599,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,460,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of F5 from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: January short‑interest fell materially from mid‑January levels (shorts down ~23.9% to ~2.31M shares, ~4.1% of shares short; days‑to‑cover ~1.6), which reduces immediate short‑squeeze pressure and can be supportive for the stock.

January short‑interest fell materially from mid‑January levels (shorts down ~23.9% to ~2.31M shares, ~4.1% of shares short; days‑to‑cover ~1.6), which reduces immediate short‑squeeze pressure and can be supportive for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting is inconsistent — multiple entries show anomalies (0 shares, NaN) for February filings; treat those February figures as unreliable until exchanges correct them.

Short‑interest reporting is inconsistent — multiple entries show anomalies (0 shares, NaN) for February filings; treat those February figures as unreliable until exchanges correct them. Neutral Sentiment: Misc. coverage and analyst comparisons (head‑to‑head pieces) add little new fundamental information for investors beyond headline litigation notices. F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) and Pcs Edventures!.Com Head-To-Head Analysis

Misc. coverage and analyst comparisons (head‑to‑head pieces) add little new fundamental information for investors beyond headline litigation notices. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead‑plaintiff candidates in a securities class action alleging F5 and certain executives misled the market about the security of BIG‑IP products and potential source‑code exposure (claims include alleged long‑term undetected hack/nation‑state infiltration). These filings increase legal and reputational risk and could pressure the stock if disclosures, regulatory inquiries, or settlement costs follow. Representative notices: Bragar Eagel & Squire class action alert Levi & Korsinsky investor alert Rosen Law Firm lead‑plaintiff notice

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

