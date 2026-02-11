Post (NYSE:POST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Post from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Evercore cut their price target on Post from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Post from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Shares of POST traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.39. 286,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.44. Post has a twelve month low of $95.07 and a twelve month high of $119.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.19.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Post had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.82%.Post’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Post will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $798,226.73. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,002.83. This trade represents a 24.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $160,312.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,230.29. This trade represents a 12.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Post by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Post by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Post reported an earnings beat for the quarter ended Feb. 5 — GAAP EPS $2.13 vs. $1.66 consensus and ~10% year‑over‑year revenue growth. The beat on EPS is supportive for near‑term sentiment.

Analyst momentum is mixed-to-positive: several firms maintain buy/overweight views and some targets are above the current price; Zacks recently moved the rating toward neutral (from "strong sell" to "hold"), which can reduce selling pressure.

Neutral Sentiment: There are no new Post strategic announcements in today's news feed — most headlines were about other companies and macro items, so momentum will likely be driven by earnings follow‑up, analyst commentary, and insider activity rather than fresh catalysts.

Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high (majority held by funds). That can amplify moves when funds rebalance, but it also means liquidity and news flow from institutions will matter more than retail chatter.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,983 shares (~$798k) on Feb. 9, reducing his holding by ~24.7%. A sizable insider sale can weigh on sentiment short term, especially after a recent run.

Negative Sentiment: The quarter had mixed elements: revenue missed estimates by a small margin (reported ~$2.17B vs. ~$2.18B est), net margins remain thin (~3.8%), and leverage is notable (debt/equity ~2.15). Those fundamentals leave the stock exposed to profit‑taking if guidance or input‑cost headlines degrade margins.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company’s principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

