ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,836 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 187.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 592.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 941 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.11 per share, with a total value of $60,327.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $931,454.19. The trade was a 6.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

