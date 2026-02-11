ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,528 Shares of Aon plc $AON

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $15,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.1% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank lifted its position in AON by 0.3% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 9,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in AON by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in AON by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on AON from $393.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AON from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AON from $402.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $317.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $309.13 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.70.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. AON had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. AON’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

