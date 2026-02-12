LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.30. 143,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,607,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WLTH. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WLTH

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF Stock Down 3.9%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19.

In other news, VP Kal Iyer sold 167,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,348,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 127,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,196. This represents a 56.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Fortunato sold 765,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $10,712,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,481,051 shares in the company, valued at $20,734,714. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,101,965 shares of company stock worth $15,427,510.

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (WLTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates to equities, debt securities and commodity-linked instruments. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. WLTH was launched on Sep 9, 2021 and is managed by LifeGoal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.