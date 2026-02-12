Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Trading 11.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 171.40 and last traded at GBX 167.80. 1,085,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,346,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.60.

Positive Sentiment: Two insiders (Martyn Clark and William Floydd) bought 130 shares each at GBX 153 on Feb 10 — a signal of confidence from management, though the transactions are very small (≈£199 each) and unlikely to materially change ownership. Insider Trades Article

Two insiders (Martyn Clark and William Floydd) bought 130 shares each at GBX 153 on Feb 10 — a signal of confidence from management, though the transactions are very small (≈£199 each) and unlikely to materially change ownership. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: recent notes include upgrades and higher targets from Royal Bank of Canada and Jefferies, but downgrades/target cuts from JPMorgan and Berenberg. This creates divergent signals for investors and likely contributes to intraday volatility. MarketBeat Analyst Summary

Analyst coverage is mixed: recent notes include upgrades and higher targets from Royal Bank of Canada and Jefferies, but downgrades/target cuts from JPMorgan and Berenberg. This creates divergent signals for investors and likely contributes to intraday volatility. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain a restraint: the company reported weak margins (negative net margin) and negative ROE in the latest quarter, and the stock trades at a high P/E alongside a small market cap and above-average volatility — factors that limit upside from small insider buys. Earnings & Fundamentals

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRST. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 195 to GBX 180 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 190 to GBX 160 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 190 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 195.

The company has a market cap of £430.65 million, a PE ratio of 186.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.69.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

