Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $9.44 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 163.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,454 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,006,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,231,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,425,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 65.5% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 158,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 62,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Key Shopify News
Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large drop in short interest — Short interest fell ~27% in January to about 8.6M shares (short-interest ratio ~0.8 days), reducing immediate short‑selling pressure and removing a potential headwind for the stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators turning upbeat on AI benefits — A MoffettNathanson analyst and other coverage argue AI is more likely to help Shopify’s merchant platform than hurt it, supporting bullish positioning ahead of earnings. Shopify’s stock soars ahead of earnings. Why this analyst is newly upbeat.
- Positive Sentiment: Product wins and AI personalization stories — Coverage highlights new merchant wins (e.g., Swanson Health subscriptions) and Shopify’s AI personalization tools, which support revenue/GMV momentum and monetization of merchant solutions. Shopify Powers Swanson Health Subscriptions And AI Personalization For Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings-season optimism / revenue preview — Several previews expect holiday-quarter revenue to be stronger and spotlight AI-driven merchant solutions and international growth as catalysts into the print. Shopify Revenue Seen Higher in Key Holiday 4Q — Earnings Preview
- Positive Sentiment: Upgrade/positive sentiment pieces lifting momentum — Recent upgrades and bullish write-ups have amplified buying interest and momentum into the earnings release. Shopify (SHOP) Stock Soars 8.7% After Upgrade and Positive Sentiment
- Neutral Sentiment: Price-target trims from brokers — Benchmark and BMO cut their price targets (Benchmark: $195→$145; BMO: $190→$150) but kept buy/outperform stances, which narrows visible upside while still signaling conviction in the business. Benchmark price-target note (Benzinga) BMO price-target note (BayStreet)
- Negative Sentiment: Bear-market commentary — Some pieces argue Shopify remains stuck in a broader downtrend and will need strong earnings execution and sustained monetization to confirm a durable turnaround. Shopify stock is stuck in a bear market: will it rebound after earnings?
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Shopify Stock Up 7.5%
SHOP opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.83. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $182.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.25.
About Shopify
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
