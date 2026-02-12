Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.46 and last traded at C$12.41, with a volume of 20225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.13.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.06.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of C$530.42 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 0.8618357 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.78%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, merger and acquisition, sales, and trading services. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions, and brokerage and financial planning services to individual investors, private clients, charities, and intermediaries.

