Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Trading Up 8.8% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $245.86 and last traded at $245.6670. Approximately 275,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 875,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.87.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 473.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter valued at $258,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

