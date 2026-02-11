ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,482 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,822,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,279,000 after purchasing an additional 813,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,476,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $81,118,000 after buying an additional 510,473 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,055,356 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,251,000 after buying an additional 279,470 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,919,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,675,000 after buying an additional 2,707,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,099,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,865,000 after acquiring an additional 510,426 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.02.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

