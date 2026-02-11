Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $22,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.32.

Prologis Trading Up 2.3%

Prologis stock opened at $140.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $140.96. The stock has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,340.80. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

