ProShare Advisors LLC Has $25.91 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,005 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $25,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone purchased 384,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,012.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,525,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,818,293.17. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $21,610. This trade represents a 99.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $171.00 price target on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Blackstone from $167.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.68.

NYSE:BX opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $190.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.61%.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

