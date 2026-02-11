ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,263 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 116.3% during the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $306.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.70 and a 52-week high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CME Group from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.59.

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buy — Intermede Investment Partners disclosed a new ~$77.8M position in CME on its 13F, signaling fresh institutional demand that could support shares. Read More.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,700. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 251 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.37 per share, with a total value of $69,870.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

