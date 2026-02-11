Proem Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Proem Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised their price target on Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Fifty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.91.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: FCC cleared Amazon to deploy an extra 4,500 LEO internet satellites (bringing its constellation to ~7,700). That expands Amazon’s connectivity footprint, enables more enterprise and edge services tied to AWS and partners, and supports long‑term monetization of Project Kuiper. Article Title

FCC cleared Amazon to deploy an extra 4,500 LEO internet satellites (bringing its constellation to ~7,700). That expands Amazon’s connectivity footprint, enables more enterprise and edge services tied to AWS and partners, and supports long‑term monetization of Project Kuiper. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is discussing an AI content marketplace to let publishers license material to AI developers — a potential new recurring‑revenue channel and a defensive move in AI data licensing disputes. This could boost AWS/Marketplace monetization if executed with publishers. Article Title

Amazon is discussing an AI content marketplace to let publishers license material to AI developers — a potential new recurring‑revenue channel and a defensive move in AI data licensing disputes. This could boost AWS/Marketplace monetization if executed with publishers. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and other bulls argue AWS capex will generate attractive returns as AI demand accelerates; that narrative supports a longer‑term upside case despite short‑term pain. Article Title

Bank of America and other bulls argue AWS capex will generate attractive returns as AI demand accelerates; that narrative supports a longer‑term upside case despite short‑term pain. Positive Sentiment: Amazon disclosed a >5% stake in Beta Technologies (via its Climate Pledge Fund), which lifted Beta shares — a sign Amazon continues strategic minority investments in climate/transportation startups that could tie into logistics or sustainability efforts. Article Title

Amazon disclosed a >5% stake in Beta Technologies (via its Climate Pledge Fund), which lifted Beta shares — a sign Amazon continues strategic minority investments in climate/transportation startups that could tie into logistics or sustainability efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon One Medical launched a beta “Health Insights” feature to help patients interpret lab results — product expansion in healthcare but limited immediate revenue impact. Article Title

Amazon One Medical launched a beta “Health Insights” feature to help patients interpret lab results — product expansion in healthcare but limited immediate revenue impact. Neutral Sentiment: Astera Labs granted Amazon a strategic performance‑based warrant investment — another small strategic stake that aligns supply chain/semiconductor partnerships with AWS hardware plans. Article Title

Astera Labs granted Amazon a strategic performance‑based warrant investment — another small strategic stake that aligns supply chain/semiconductor partnerships with AWS hardware plans. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon launched “Pay by Bank” in the U.K., expanding payment options for customers — incremental merchant/payment strategy news with modest near‑term revenue impact. Article Title

Amazon launched “Pay by Bank” in the U.K., expanding payment options for customers — incremental merchant/payment strategy news with modest near‑term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Market focus remains on the Feb. 5 Q4 print: slight EPS miss, heavy $200B 2026 capex for AI/data centers and higher depreciation — which spooked investors and led to multiple analyst price‑target trims and near‑term sell‑pressure. That macro reaction is the primary driver of today’s weakness. Article Title

Market focus remains on the Feb. 5 Q4 print: slight EPS miss, heavy $200B 2026 capex for AI/data centers and higher depreciation — which spooked investors and led to multiple analyst price‑target trims and near‑term sell‑pressure. That macro reaction is the primary driver of today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: High insider selling and elevated options activity (many calls) have raised short‑term governance/flow concerns for some investors, adding to volatility. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.