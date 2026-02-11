Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $471.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38. The stock has a market cap of $196.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

