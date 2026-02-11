RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 139.9% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:EME opened at $777.08 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $792.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $664.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $649.67.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $698.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.