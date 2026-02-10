ProShare Advisors LLC Has $85.21 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 263,632 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Marvell Technology worth $85,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $82.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $113.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

