Linde PLC $LIN Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 3.1% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 186,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,549,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 967,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,570,000 after buying an additional 24,624 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 417,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,649,000 after acquiring an additional 89,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 44,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $501.00 price objective on Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on Linde in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.56.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $456.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $213.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.40. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

