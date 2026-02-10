Amdocs (DOX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) in the last few weeks:

2/7/2026 – Amdocs was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2026 – Amdocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Amdocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Amdocs had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/3/2026 – Amdocs was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2025 – Amdocs was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

