Amdocs (DOX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) in the last few weeks:
- 2/7/2026 – Amdocs was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/4/2026 – Amdocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Amdocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Amdocs had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/3/2026 – Amdocs was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/20/2025 – Amdocs was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Amdocs Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 40.81%.
Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.
