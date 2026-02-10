Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $82.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

