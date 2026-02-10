Antofagasta (ANTO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Antofagasta (LON: ANTO) recently:

2/5/2026 – Antofagasta had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/4/2026 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 4,100 price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,165.

2/3/2026 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 3,050 price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,070.

1/21/2026 – Antofagasta had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,700 price target on the stock.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

