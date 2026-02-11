Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Declines By 93.1%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,391 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the January 15th total of 266,768 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,712 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 223,712 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EWJV traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $46.66. 466,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,190. The firm has a market cap of $653.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.7492 per share. This represents a yield of 882.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 72.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

