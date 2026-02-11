iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,056 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the January 15th total of 140,689 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EUSB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $979,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 298,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 193.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3%

EUSB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,692. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities. EUSB was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

