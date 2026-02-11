Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) Short Interest Down 89.7% in January

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,303 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the January 15th total of 12,647 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,697 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,697 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Bond ETF Price Performance

WABF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.55. 189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

Get Western Asset Bond ETF alerts:

Western Asset Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Bond ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities. The fund intends to use derivatives to gain exposure, manage risks, and enhance returns. WABF was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.