Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) Short Interest Down 89.7% in January

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,303 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the January 15th total of 12,647 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,697 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short.
Western Asset Bond ETF Price Performance
WABF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.55. 189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $25.79.
Western Asset Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Western Asset Bond ETF Company Profile
The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities. The fund intends to use derivatives to gain exposure, manage risks, and enhance returns. WABF was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.
