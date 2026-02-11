Short Interest in 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU) Declines By 90.1%

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,569 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the January 15th total of 15,812 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,131 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,131 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,869. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.10. 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1028 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

The 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (EDGU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US equity securities with a focus on sector and market capitalization selections. The fund adjusts its portfolio in response to U.S EDGU was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

