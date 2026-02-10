Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Down 1.2% on Insider Selling

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $220.25 and last traded at $226.61. 7,899,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 13,806,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.28.

Specifically, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Dbs Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.87 and a 200-day moving average of $151.97.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

