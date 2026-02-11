Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $88.72 and last traded at $88.72. 231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,008% from the average session volume of 21 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.5572.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.41.

About Pharma Mar

PharmaMar is a Spain-based biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the discovery and development of novel oncology therapies derived from marine organisms. Founded in 1986 as part of Grupo Zeltia, the company has pioneered the use of compounds extracted from deep-sea organisms to create synthetic analogs aimed at treating various forms of cancer. Its core expertise lies in marine biotechnology, medicinal chemistry and oncology-focused clinical development.

The company’s flagship product is Yondelis (trabectedin), an antitumor agent approved in the European Union for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and relapsed platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.

