Short Interest in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Declines By 95.1%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,054 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the January 15th total of 286,250 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,558 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 57,558 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of KTEC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. 53,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,893. KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 million, a P/E ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05.

Get KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.5254 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 329.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 173.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTEC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 132,285 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.