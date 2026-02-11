Short Interest in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Declines By 95.1%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,054 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the January 15th total of 286,250 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,558 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 57,558 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of KTEC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. 53,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,893. KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 million, a P/E ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05.
KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.5254 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 329.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 173.33%.
KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Company Profile
The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.
