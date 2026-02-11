Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.8650. Approximately 59,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 43,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several research analysts have commented on EEX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Emerald in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Emerald in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $962.35 million, a P/E ratio of 162.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Emerald during the third quarter worth $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Emerald in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 14.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerald (NYSE: EEX) is a global provider of independent data, news and analytics for commodity, financial and energy markets. The company operates digital platforms that deliver real-time and historical price assessments, market commentary, research reports and risk-management tools. Its subscriber base spans traders, asset managers, corporate hedgers and financial institutions seeking timely intelligence to support trading, risk management and investment decisions.

Serving clients across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Emerald covers a broad range of markets including metals, energy products, agriculture, freight, environmental emissions and treasury benchmarks.

