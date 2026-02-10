American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08, Zacks reports. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.89%.

American International Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 96.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

