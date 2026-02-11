Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Shares Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.1850 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Trading Up 0.8%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Duarte, California, that operates under the federal ticker OTCMKTS:FHLB. Its primary purpose is to serve as the parent of Friendly Hills Bank, a state-chartered bank offering a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services.

Through its subsidiary, the company provides deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit. On the lending side, Friendly Hills Bank extends commercial real estate financing, residential mortgage loans, small business (including SBA) lending and consumer loans.

