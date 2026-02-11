SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.13 and last traded at $61.49. 15,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 30,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.99.

SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Gold Trust operates as a trust. It consists of series of fund which include SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust, which is designed to provide investors with the economic effect of holding gold in terms of the reference currencies. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.