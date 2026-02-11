Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MSW) Short Interest Update

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,365 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the January 15th total of 49,464 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,822 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,822 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ming Shing Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ming Shing Group
Ming Shing Group Trading Up 13.9%
About Ming Shing Group
Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.
