Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the January 15th total of 1,670 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,146 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.49% of Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF Stock Performance

Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF stock remained flat at $17.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $145.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.22.

Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF Cuts Dividend

Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.1207 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th.

The Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (FIAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide income by holding a short-term portfolio of US Treasury securities and using a vertical option spread strategy across multiple asset classes. FIAX was launched on Nov 29, 2022 and is managed by Nicholas.

