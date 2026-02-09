Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chevron (CVX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) recently:

2/3/2026 – Chevron was given a new $203.00 price target on by analysts at Argus.

2/2/2026 – Chevron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $212.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Chevron had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $204.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $168.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2026 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2026 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Chevron had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $166.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Chevron had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $174.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2026 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2026 – Chevron had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

1/8/2026 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $178.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/5/2026 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $170.00 to $172.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2025 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2025 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $204.00 to $206.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $183.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.91%.

Get Chevron Corporation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,231.37. The trade was a 86.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 476 shares in the company, valued at $84,932.68. This represents a 92.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,158 shares of company stock worth $127,919,578. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.