Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $204.40 and last traded at $202.9910, with a volume of 1727871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.58.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KGI Securities raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $161.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

