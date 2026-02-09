Top Infrastructure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 9th

Coinbase Global, Applied Digital, and Vertiv are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, own, operate or maintain the physical systems and facilities—such as roads, bridges, airports, ports, utilities, pipelines, telecommunications networks and power plants—that support economic activity. Investors typically view them as relatively defensive, income-generating equities with stable cash flows and dividends tied to long-term public and private spending, though they can be sensitive to government policy, interest rates and large project cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

