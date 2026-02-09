AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.180-4.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $148.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus dropped their price objective on AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AECOM from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.36.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $102.64. 1,715,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. AECOM has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.48%.The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 189.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in AECOM by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

