Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $6.0050, with a volume of 273034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newsmax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Newsmax in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newsmax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Newsmax Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $794.15 million and a PE ratio of -5.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Newsmax had a negative net margin of 55.99% and a negative return on equity of 255.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMAX. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Newsmax by 955.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newsmax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newsmax in the second quarter worth $125,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Newsmax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newsmax in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Newsmax

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) is a diversified media company that produces and distributes conservative-oriented news, opinion and informational content. The company operates across multiple platforms, including a cable news channel, a digital streaming service, a website, a print magazine and various mobile applications. Newsmax focuses on delivering political coverage, financial analysis and cultural commentary to its audience.

Originally launched as a news website in 1998, Newsmax expanded into print with the debut of Newsmax magazine in 2003 and later launched its flagship cable network, Newsmax TV, in 2014.

