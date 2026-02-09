Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.2950, with a volume of 29309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

CDLR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadeler A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Pareto Securities raised Cadeler A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 200,316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 30.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Cadeler A/S during the second quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S is a Denmark-based specialist in offshore wind turbine installation and related services. The company operates a fleet of dynamically positioned (DP3) self-propelled jack-up vessels designed for the transportation, installation and commissioning of foundation structures, turbine towers, nacelles and blades. Cadeler’s capabilities encompass project planning, logistics coordination and offshore operations, enabling wind farm developers to deploy large-scale turbines in challenging marine environments.

The company’s two flagship vessels, Wind Orca and Wind Osprey, are equipped to work in water depths of up to 70 meters and to handle the installation of next-generation turbines.

