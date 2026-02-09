CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $425.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $474.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CYBR. Barclays cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $465.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.46.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CYBR

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $17.49 on Monday, hitting $409.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $447.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.91. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $288.63 and a 12 month high of $526.19.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $372.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.22 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 110.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.