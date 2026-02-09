THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Thk Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.6320 and last traded at $16.6320, with a volume of 2658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

THK Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 87.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. THK had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $623.78 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thk Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer specializing in mechanical components that enable precise linear and rotational motion. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company pioneered the development of rolling-element linear motion guides, introducing its first “LM Guide” in 1972. Over the decades, THK has expanded its product portfolio to include linear actuators, ball screws, spherical joints, and mechatronic systems designed for automation and high-precision applications.

THK’s core offerings serve a broad range of industries, including machine tools, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, robotics, and aerospace.

