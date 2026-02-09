Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

CB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $283.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $317.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.95.

Get Chubb alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CB opened at $331.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. Chubb has a 52 week low of $263.14 and a 52 week high of $335.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total value of $4,854,368.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $3,133,478.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,512.20. This trade represents a 45.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,735. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,655,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,167,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Chubb by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 606,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,047,000 after acquiring an additional 106,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.